BNI Symposium 2024 in Ahmedabad set to be the Largest Business Conclave

BNI Ahmedabad is the largest BNI community in India with over 3,000+ members in Ahmedabad and 6,000 members in Gujarat

The symposium will expand networks and connections among MSME business owners, startups, and entrepreneurs from various sectors

It aims to facilitate BNI Ahmedabad’s goal of achieving Rs. 10,000 crore in business over the next five years

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, April 16: Ahmedabad is gearing up to host the prestigious BNI Symposium 2024, scheduled to take place at Mahatma Mandir from April 26 to 28. The event, organized by BNI Ahmedabad, is poised to be the city’s largest business conclave, celebrating a decade of excellence and connections in entrepreneurship.

With a focus on promoting business, networking, creativity, learning, and fun, Symposium 2024 will see participation from BNI members across India. Breaking new ground, the event will be open to BNI members nationwide, fostering collaboration and networking on a larger scale.

Yash Vasant, Founder and Executive Director of BNI Ahmedabad, expressed excitement about the event, stating, “We are truly thrilled to organize Symposium 2024 to mark a decade of impactful growth and networking. The response to the event has been overwhelming from our members in Ahmedabad as well as from other regions.”

Renowned actor Anupam Kher and celebrated author Amish Tripathi are set to grace the event as keynote speakers, sharing their wisdom and insights with attendees. The event will also feature the “Champion Connector” Award, recognizing the member who excels in facilitating the highest number of cross-region participants, highlighting BNI’s spirit of collaboration.

Reflecting on the last ten years of BNI Ahmedabad, Vasant emphasized, “We have facilitated business of more than Rs. 7,000 crores in these years. But, more than that, what defines us is the impact we have had on 70 lakh lives and the strong and meaningful community we have been built. Every member of BNI Ahmedabad has contributed to this.”

(Rafat Quadri can be reached at editorbilkul@gmail.com)