Blue Star Introduces New Range of Energy-Efficient Deep Freezers ranging from 60 to 600 Litres

Ahmedabad, April 16: Blue Star Limited has introduced a new lineup of energy-efficient and eco-friendly deep freezers, ranging in capacities from 60 to 600 litres. This range is designed to cater to a wide customer base across various applications.

Key Features of the New Deep Freezers:

Enhanced cooling capacity and higher storage.

Superior technologies for greater heat transfer and efficient cooling.

Super tropicalised design, capable of working in 47℃ ambient temperatures.

Wide range of elegant control panels with smart eye and square design with LED light.

Quadracool technology for uniform and optimum cooling from four sides.

Wide operating voltage range from 160V to 270V.

Application and Pricing:

The deep freezers are suitable for various applications including dairy and ice cream, frozen food, restaurants, convenience stores, hospitality, and supermarkets. Prices start at Rs 16,000 onwards.

Manufacturing and ‘Make in India’ Initiative:

The entire range of deep freezers is manufactured at Blue Star’s modern facility in Wada, Maharashtra, reaffirming the company’s commitment to the ‘Make in India, Make for the Globe’ initiative. The facility is equipped with the latest automation technologies and has received BIS certification for deep freezers.

Expansion and Cold Chain Products:

Blue Star aims to expand its Commercial Refrigeration business to leverage opportunities in the country. The company offers a wide portfolio of cold chain products and solutions for segments including Horticulture, Dairy, Ice Cream, Poultry, Processed Foods, and Healthcare.

Sustainable Technologies and R&D Infrastructure:

Blue Star uses eco-friendly technologies for sustainable products, including low-GWP refrigerants and insulation blowing agents. The company has invested in R&D infrastructure, incorporating NABL-accredited deep freezer testing labs and AHRI-certified testing labs.

Distribution and Service Network:

Blue Star has 2100 sales and service channel partners across 900 towns in India. The company provides 24×7 customer call center specialists, service on wheels, and refrigerated vans in select cities as a standby for customer premises.

Future Prospects:

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, stated, “The market for commercial refrigeration and cold chain solutions is poised for huge growth in the coming years, and we aim to further consolidate our position by introducing a new and innovative range of energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly products and solutions.”