FIA strengthens its Business Correspondent agent network in Eastern Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Sept 23: FIA Global, India’s leading social impact fintech has joined hands 1500 BCs/ banking agents to empower local communities to foster entrepreneurship and financial health through delivery of banking products and services.

FIA Global, a social impact fintech, established in 2012 provides technology-enabled last mile delivery of banking services to the underserved communities across India. From facilitating the opening of bank accounts, to withdrawals, access to credit through loans, direct benefit transfers, investment in Social Security Schemes and migrant remittances, FIA’s agents help bring a plethora of other services to the underserved.

FIA Global’s AI-powered digital solutions overcome barriers to financial literacy, outreach and disbursement of banking products and services bridging the gap between a physical brick-and-mortar branch and its customers.

In Eastern Gujarat such as Surat, Vadodara, Junagarh, and Rajkot, FIA Global has provided employment to around 1500 people as a Business Correspondent within the rural communities, who have been able to assist their communities to establish kirana stores creating financial stability and security.

Since these agents are based out of these districts, the sense of familiarity helps them to engender trust and reliability, while reinforcing financial awareness and providing the right solutions and assistance, making them a go-to financial advisor for all banking related transactions includingremittance, handling utility bill payments, among others.

In its quest to fulfil its mission of bringing financial inclusion to every doorstep, FIA Global has been creating livelihood opportunities and impacting large rural communities with delivery of financial services, leading to overall financial wellbeing.