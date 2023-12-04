NHRC issues notice to Gujarat govt over chemical factory blast tragedy

BILKULONLINE

Surat, Dec 4 : The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Gujarat Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) seeking a comprehensive report on the tragic incident which claimed the lives of seven workers in a chemical manufacturing factory located in Surat.

The incident took place on November 30 where seven were killed while 27 sustained injured.

The explosion, which reportedly occurred in a tank filled with highly inflammable chemicals, has raised questions about possible negligence on the part of the factory management, prompting NHRC to launch an investigation into the incident.

The NHRC has sent formal notices to Chief Secretary and Director General asking them to provide a detailed report within a span of four weeks.

It has asked the officials said that the report must encompass various crucial aspects of the incident, including the status of the First Information Report (FIR), details about the medical treatment received by the victims, and any compensation that may have been granted to the families of the deceased and the injured individuals.

The NHRC is also seeking information regarding the actions taken against those deemed responsible for the tragic incident, aiming to ensure that justice prevails for the affected workers.