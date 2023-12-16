GTU-ISRO organise 6th Smart India Hackathon

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 16: The 16th Smart India Hackathon-2023, organized by Gujarat Technological University and ISRO, is scheduled for December 19 at Sivananda Ashram, Ahmedabad. The event aims to foster creativity and problem-solving skills among the youth, providing them with a practical platform to address contemporary challenges.

A total of 234 problems have been enlisted from 34 central and state government departments and industries across India, setting the stage for an engaging competition. Nationally, 1282 teams have been selected, comprising 7992 participants. The nodal center at Gujarat Technological University will host 46 teams representing 14 states, with 212 male and 110 female students participating in these teams.

Gujarat Technological University and its affiliated colleges will dispatch 10 teams to other nodal centers outside Gujarat for this hackathon challenge. These teams hail from institutions such as Gujarat Power Engineering Research Institute (GPERI), L. D. College of Engineering, Government Engineering College Gandhinagar, Government Engineering College Bhavnagar, and Vishwakarma Government Engineering College.

The Hackathon program features 47 designated nodal centers across India, with Gujarat Technological University being one of them. Dr. Rajul Gajjar, Chancellor of Gujarat Technological University, and Nilesh Desai, Director of ISRO, Ahmedabad, are diligently overseeing the preparations for the event.

The distinguished Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, and the esteemed Education Minister of Gujarat, Rishikeshbhai Patel, will grace the occasion as chief guests, adding significance to the hackathon. Their presence reflects the government’s commitment to promoting innovation and problem-solving skills among the youth.