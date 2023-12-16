Over 550 Urologist from across the world to participate in ‘Advancement in Endourology Conference’ at CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad

Advancements in Endourology (AIE), an educational platform for Urologists to share novel ideas and updates have been mooted by Dr. Kandarp Parikh, the renowned Laparoscopic and Endoscopic Urosurgeon, Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad

The present 6th edition, the largest ever in the series, being held in the city from 15th to 17th December 2023 includes over 550 Urologists from across the world as participants

Ahmedabad, Dec 16: Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad is participating as the knowledge partner for the 6th Advancements in Endourology Conference 2023 in Ahmedabad scheduled between 15th and 17th December 2023. This year, the AEI Conference takes an advanced step into the future with the theme of Urotechnology. The event promises to be a promising one with the integration of advanced robotics into the realm of endourology, with a dedicated focus on Paediatric Urology to render it an enlightening and transformative experience. This is positioned as India’s biggest Live Operative Urology event and will be inaugurated by Amit Shah (Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation), Bhupendra Patel (Chief Minister Gujarat), Rushikesh Patel (Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Gujarat).

The program provides numerous opportunities, allowing participants to enhance their skills using cutting-edge simulators, discover the latest innovations at an extensive trade show, and interact with a distinguished panel of experts who will share their valuable insights. This conference reflects a commitment to innovation and serves as an invaluable networking platform. The upcoming AIE edition will showcase over 25 live surgeries and host more than 22 respected International Faculty Members, alongside a distinguished group of over 70 National Faculty Members.

Dr. Kandarp Parikh, Organizing Chairman of the Workshop and Consulting Urologist at Shyam Urosurgical Hospital & Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad, mentioned, “AIE 2023 is organized by Gujarat Urology Association, Ahmedabad Urology Association, and Shyam Urosurgical Hospital. The conference’s knowledge-sharing sessions will significantly contribute to the professional development of Urologists in India and neighboring countries, providing them with the latest and state-of-the-art surgical techniques that will ultimately benefit society at large.”

The AIE Conference centers around the most recent developments in the global management of Stone, Prostrate ailments, Pediatric Urology, and Robotics Surgery. The inclusion of live Robotics surgeries will add an extra dimension to the conference.

The live operative workshop will be broadcast to delegates at the Forum Celebration and Convention Center in Ahmedabad from Marengo CIMS Hospital Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Eminent surgeons from countries such as France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, UAE, Turkey, and Nepal will be conducting these surgeries and free of cost to patients.