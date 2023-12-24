Rashtriya Raksha University’s 3rd Convocation

Cultivating Excellence in National Security, Paving the Way for a Developed Bharat

Ahmedabad, Dec 24: Rashtriya Raksha University proudly hosted its 3rd Convocation on 23 December 2023, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The ceremony was humbly graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs, India, who served as the Chief Guest for the event. The occasion also witnessed the gracious presence of Rushikesh Patel, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, who attended as the Guest of Honour.

This year, four-hundred fourteen students graduated in various disciplines – with 30 Diplomas, 85 Bachelors Degree, 169 Masters Degree, 127 Postgraduate diplomas, and 3 PhD being awarded. It was a testament of unwavering commitment of the University in imparting knowledge in the field of national security. 12 batch toppers received gold medals from the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar.

The University has been at the forefront of realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who stated in the G20 Education Minister’s Meet this year that ‘Education is not only the foundation upon which our civilisation has been built, but it plays an important role in being an architect of humanity’s future’ and considering that India has the demographic advantage, it is imperative that providing education and research opportunities in the field of national security by Rashtriya Raksha University is a step in that direction.

Prof. Bimal N. Patel, Vice Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University, presided over the convocation and presented the Ministry of Home Affairs’ vision of creating ‘Suraksha Gyaan Setu.’ The goal is to foster academic excellence and cultivate professionals dedicated to safeguarding the nation’s security interests. He emphasized that Rashtriya Raksha University is expanding its reach to Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Badgam (Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir).

Prof. Patel asserted that India is on the cusp of unparalleled transformation, and Rashtriya Raksha University is committed to advancing India’s ‘Rashtriya Suraksha Sarvapari’ mission through teaching and research. He emphasized RRU’s efforts in bringing about change at the grassroots level, training individuals for the Agniveer Program, and initiating the Raksha Shakti Vidhyalaya (RSV) in collaboration with the state government of Gujarat and RRU. Under his visionary guidance, the University has successfully trained, upskilled, and reskilled thousands of police officers across India. Prof. Patel firmly believes in the motto ‘Bharath Pratham, Always Pratham’.

Minister Jaishankar addressed the convocation ceremony with his thoughtful insights and wise words. He showed gratitude to all the dignitaries and students and focussed on the contemporary challenges pertaining to national security and how the students of Rashtriya Raksha University can contribute for the vision of “Amritkal”. Minister motivated the students of RRU to put their best efforts in their respective domains. He listed the golden achievements in the field of digital infrastructure, food security, energy security, defence manufacturing, thus promoting Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Gati Shakti Mission. Jaishankar concluded the session by stating the need of re-globalisation by transforming the leadership, vision and commitment towards nation building.

Later, he interacted with the students in open forum. He stated that 26/11 Mumbai attacks were the tipping point for our country. He acknowledged that terrorism has long been a particular challenge for India and its mission to de-legitimize it, and to counter it remains unrelenting. Furthermore, he addressed the questions on the status of accountability of peacekeepers, Bharat’s preparedness in conducting HADR activities in the Indian Ocean Region, Bharat’s bid to host Olympic Games and the need to stay physically fit among the range of questions from students of Rashtriya Raksha University.