Gujarat Science City Open for Visitors on Christmas Day, 25th December

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 24: Gujarat Science City, a renowned hub for entertainment and science education, will keep its doors open on Christmas Day, Monday, 25th December, to welcome visitors during the holiday season.

A favored destination for both fun and scientific exploration, Gujarat Science City expects increased footfall on this special Christmas Day, providing an opportunity for children and visitors to enjoy enriching science experiences during the holiday break.

This initiative underscores Gujarat Science City’s commitment to offering accessible and engaging science education experiences for all.