LIBF Expo 2024: Lohana Business Development Committee unveils  India’s Premier Global Networking and Trade Destination

Ahmedabad, Jan 5:The Lohana Business Development Committee is thrilled to announce the successful and insightful Press Conference held today in Ahmedabad, providing a preview of the upcoming LIBF Expo 2024, slated to take place at the Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 18th to 21st January 2024. LIBF Expo 2024 is dedicated to establishing a unique platform for international collaboration, networking, and the exploration of trade and investment opportunities.

The event featured key dignitaries include Satish Vithalani, President- Lohana Community; Vijay Karia – Chairman, Lohana Business Development Committee, Director LIBF; Pravinbhai Kotak – Trustee Immediate/Past President Lohana Mahaparishad, Harish Thakkar – Hon. Secretary Lohana Mahaparishad; Bharat Thakkar – Vice Chairman – Business Development Committee-Lohana Mahaparishad; Shilpang Karia – Coordinator LIBF. Their valuable insights into collaborative efforts across various sectors highlighted the expo’s potential as a catalyst for international business development. This inclusive approach caters not only to major industries but also extends a warm welcome to small start-ups, Mahila Udyog, and the youth with innovative ideas.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Vithalani, President- Lohana Community said, “We are extremely pleased to be a part of LIBF Expo 2024, which will soon become India’s premier destination for networking and trade for a wide array of businesses spanning food & agriculture, real estate, banking & finance, and more. While the discussions will revolve around India’s business landscape, our vision is to contribute to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s goal of US $5 Trillion for India’s GDP by 2028, solidifying India’s march to become an economic powerhouse.”

LIBF Expo 2024 will showcase the active involvement of 34 diverse industries span across Real Estate, Pharma, Agro, Mahila Udyog, Banking, Finance, and more. The inclusion of such a wide array of sectors highlights the comprehensive nature of the expo, providing a unique platform for top professionals, businessmen and women and Government representatives from more than 30 countries across the globe to converge, exchange ideas, and explore collaborative opportunities.

LIBF Expo 2024 has received substantial support from Government of Gujarat representatives. Distinguished figures include Acharya Devvrat Governor of Gujarat and A.S Kiran Kumar, Former Chairperson of ISRO will actively participate in the event, adding a significant governmental dimension to the expo.

According to Vijay Karia, Chairman of Lohana Business Development Committee as well as director of LIBF says “We are thrilled to witness the convergence of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries at LIBF Expo 2024. Gujarat’s rich economic landscape, highlighted by its remarkable contributions to manufacturing, MSMEs, and innovation, aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide a global platform for collaboration and growth. LIBF Expo 2024 is poised to be a catalyst for meaningful discussions, strategic partnerships, and the exploration of transformative opportunities, further solidifying Gujarat’s standing as a dynamic economic powerhouse on the global stage.”

The Press Conference also highlighted the widespread interest and participation in LIBF Expo 2024. Esteemed companies such as Euro Exim Bank, Vinmart, Ravin Group, Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd., Iscon Group, Madhvani Group, among others, have already committed to being part of this distinctive business and cultural exchange.

The show preview also highlighted Gujarat’s pivotal role in fostering economic growth within the MSME sector, start-ups, and manufacturing. Renowned for its contributions, Gujarat stands as a prime opportunity hub, showcasing the lowest unemployment rate among the workforce at an impressive 4%. This makes it an attractive destination for a multitude of new industries seeking to establish their operations. Gujarat’s far-reaching impact extends beyond its borders, contributing 18% to the nation’s industrial output and an impressive 30% to exports, positioning the state as a key player in the global economic landscape. As we approach LIBF Expo, it becomes evident that Gujarat’s nurturing environment for small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), boasting over 1.3 lakh MSMEs, aligns seamlessly with the expo’s goals of fostering collaboration, innovation, and economic vibrancy.