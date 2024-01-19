Priest found murdered inside UP temple

Moradabad, Jan 19 : A 65-year-old priest was found murdered inside a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district.

The blood-stained body was found on a charpoy by a devotee on Thursday.

After receiving information, DIG Muniraj G and SSP Moradabad Hemraj Meena rushed to the scene, accompanied by a field unit.

A dog squad was deployed to assist in the investigation, but a breakthrough is yet to be achieved, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a number of people are being questioned.

SSP Meena said multiple teams have been mobilised to identify and apprehend the accused with additional forces stationed in the village to maintain law and order.