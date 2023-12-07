Food lovers of Ahmedabad have a new and premium venue at ‘United Food Park’

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 7: Ahmedabadis have always been fond of food. The most premium food park ‘United Food Park’ has recently been launched specially for Ahmedabadis at Sindhubhan area near Majarman Restaurant.

‘United Food Park’ offers whole range of mouth-watering, tasty and delicious food items to its customers at an ambience which is cool and trendy for a family.

Amit Barot, Founder of “United Food Park” said, “There are more than 30 food stalls where food lovers will enjoy the taste of famous brands. Besides, AC Lounge, Gazebo Seating, Amphitheater and Kids Zone is also available here. A rooftop is specially designed for café restro lovers with a seating capacity of over 700 people.”

Visitors to United Food Park can also enjoy live music. Amit Borot further said that quality and cleanliness are top priorities for us. Food will be available at an affordable price for the common man. Also European food will be available especially for European food lovers.

Whether you’re looking for a snack or a full meal, you’ll find it on the streets of Ahmedabad. For those who want to experience the unique taste of Gujarati street food, there is no better place than Ahmedabad. There are a variety of dishes to choose from, each of which is very tasty.

Ahmedabad is known for its amazing street food, but if you’re looking for a more upscale dining experience, visit the “United Food Park”. Located in the city’s Sindhubhan area, “United Food Park” is all set to become Ahmedabad’s premier fine dining destination. With a variety of restaurants and cruises, United Food Park offers something for everyone, from classic Indian dishes to international dishes.

In a nutshell, United Food Park is a great place for a premium food experience in Ahmedabad. The ambience here is lively, the food is delicious and the service is top notch. If you are looking for a unique and upscale food experience, United Food Park is the place for you.

The food park has well-known brands Wagh Bakri, Kushal’s Paldi Bungalow Wala – South Indian, The Waffle Co., Lalaji Delhi Wale, Peak Pocket, Chaska Si Ka, No Time for Hunger, Woody Blaze, Blizz the Desert and Chinese Lane, I Came Mexican. Food, Perfect Plate Rajasthani Food, Shree Kailash Manekchok Wala, De La Grace – Ice Cream, Cheesy Smoke Delight, Punjabi Chap Corner, Dessert Light, Mocktail Magic, Big B, Falsin, Coffeecially The Cafe, Crazy Candy, Prabhu Pan, Chicago Delight Pizza , Red Chili Chinese, Hot Spot, Timo – Boba T will be seen.

So, what are you doing this weekend? Visit an experience it yourself with the family at ‘United Food Park’!

