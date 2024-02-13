IIM Ahmedabad successfully completes its Final Placement Process 2024

PGP Final Placement 2023-2024 – Cluster 3 held on Feb 12

Ahmedabad, Feb 13: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) conducted Cluster 3 of the Final Placement Process for the PGP Class of 2024 on 12th February 2024. With the conclusion of Cluster 3, the placement process ends with the placement of all the students of the PGP batch.

The third cluster comprised eight cohorts, which included BFSI, Analytics & IT Consulting, Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure, Renewable Energy & Greentech, Government Enterprises, Enterprise Tech, FinTech and Logistics. Prof. Ankur Sinha, Chairperson of Placements at IIMA stated, “Even in a tough year for the job market, IIMA saw a large number of recruiters participating in the placement process. This year as well we saw an increase in the participation of firms and also the variety in job roles was higher. The successful completion of the placement process within three cluster days is a testament to the high-quality learning experience at the institute and the robust placement process that provides adequate flexibility to both recruiters and students. The placement this year indicates that the demand for high-quality talent continues to grow in a favourable as well as a challenging job climate. It also demonstrates the strength of the relationships we have built with our recruiters over the decades and the faith that they have in the IIMA brand.”

Silver Consumer Electricals Pvt Ltd, in the Core manufacturing & infrastructure cohort, rolled out the highest offers (5). The BFSI cohort rolled out the second-highest offers after Core manufacturing & infrastructure. Cluster 3 saw recruiters like Tata Steel, NPCI, Jio Financial Services, Newgen Software Tech Ltd, Javis, BNP Paribas, Axis Bank, S&P Global, etc. Many new recruiters participated this year across cohorts, including Waree and Jio Financial Services. There were numerous dream applications that students exercised, reinforcing the objective of candidate-recruiter fit that the Cluster-Cohort placement system offers.

IIM Ahmedabad has successfully completed its Final Placement Process 2024. Firms from multiple domains participated across the 3 clusters in the Final Placements. The press release for the entire placement process will be released soon. It will have further details on the placement process.

