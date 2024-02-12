Electric cables to be laid like railway tracks on Delhi-Jaipur road: Gadkari

Udaipur, February 12 : Tram-like services will soon run between Jaipur and Delhi, which will have the best of facilities and the fare will also be less as three buses will be connected like train coaches, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said here on Monday while laying the foundation for 17 road projects.

Gadkari said he had gone to Prague, the capital of Czechoslovakia, some time ago where there was a cable above the road on which electric bus was running.

“Electric cables will be laid on the road like a railway track. After this, an electric bus will be run by connecting three buses like a coach. This service will have facilities like a plane. There will be a category like business class where tea and snacks will also be available.

“Its fare will be 30 per cent less than the diesel buses running on the roads. The special thing is that it will soon be started from Jaipur. Currently, an electric bus is being operated between Delhi and Jaipur,” Gadkari said.

During the programme, Gadkari gifted projects worth Rs 2,500 crore to Rajasthan which included construction of the six-lane Chittorgarh-Udaipur road, among others.