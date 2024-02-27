“The visionary force behind delivering Bapa’s message to the moon rests solely in the profound wisdom and unwavering devotion of the esteemed Pujya Bramvihari Swamiji ,” says Jay Patel

Ahmedabad, Feb 27: Reflecting on a cherished encounter in Ahmedabad, following his return from the USA, Jay fondly recalls a conversation with Swamiji where he shared his focus on the technological aspect, particularly space exploration. Swamiji’s response was subtle yet deeply insightful, sparking a profound discussion about extending the sacred legacy of revered gurus Param Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Param Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, to the cosmos. This seemingly casual exchange took an extraordinary turn when Swamiji gestured towards a calendar adorned with the serene image of the moon, Bapa’s divine countenance, and a celestial temple. He proposed the audacious idea of etching a message onto the lunar surface—a feat unparalleled in human history. Far from mere speculation, Swamiji expressed a resolute commitment to realizing this lofty aspiration in homage to his revered guru and for the noble cause of fostering global peace and harmony.

In a historic moment that transcends borders and unites hearts, Intuitive Machines, under the leadership of founder Kam Ghaffarian and CEO Steve Altemus, has embarked on a mission of unprecedented significance. Collaborating with Kush Patel of Relative Dynamics Inc., the team has etched a timeless message of peace, unity, and harmony onto the lunar surface, embodying the teachings of Parampujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Param Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj and with the guidance of Swamiji Bramvihari. Kush Patel’s dedication and unwavering commitment were pivotal in achieving this remarkable feat.

The journey to engrave Bapa’s message on the moon began with a shared vision of fostering global unity and understanding. Parampujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj, revered for his dedication to selfless service and humanitarian values, continues to inspire millions worldwide. His teachings, alongside those of Parampujya Bramvihari Swami, serve as guiding lights for humanity, illuminating paths of compassion and harmony.

Led by the visionary leadership of Kam Ghaffarian and Steve Altemus, NASA, Intuitive Machines embarked on this ambitious endeavor to honor the legacies of these esteemed spiritual leaders. The IM-1 mission is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation, bringing together talents from across the globe to make history.

As Jay contemplates Swamiji’s multifaceted contributions, from his exalted spiritual leadership to the meticulous construction of awe-inspiring temples, he finds himself humbled by the sheer magnitude of Swamiji’s achievements and the transcendent spirit that propels him ever onward towards loftier horizons.

“In Bramvihari Swami, I see the embodiment of three remarkable individuals: Param Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj, Param Swami Vivekanand and even a touch of Tom Cruise. Just like his spiritual predecessors, Bramvihari Swamiji has a knack for turning dreams into reality. From Bapa’s message of ‘peace and harmony, one world, one family’ now shining on the moon, captivating 8 billion souls, it’s clear that Bramvihari Swami’s vision knows no bounds. So, let’s marvel at this cosmic collaboration, reminding us of the power of unity and love, guided by the indomitable spirit of these three extraordinary individuals.”

