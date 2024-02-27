SC issues contempt notice to Patanjali’s Acharya Balakrishna over misleading ads

New Delhi, Feb 27 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued contempt notice to Patanjali Ayurved’s Managing Director Acharya Balakrishna over continued publication of misleading advertisements.

Observing that Patanjali has, prima facie, violated the undertaking given to the apex court in November last year, a bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli asked the ayurvedic company to not issue any misleading advertisement or statement till the next date of listing.

The bench, also comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, was hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association seeking action against Patanjali.

The matter will be heard next on March 19.

Patanjali had earlier assured the top court that it will not make any causal statements claiming medicinal efficacy of its product or advertise or brand them in violation of law. It also undertook that the company will not release any statement against any system of medicine to the media in any form.

Multiple FIRs were filed against yoga guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev across several states over his controversial comments against allopathic treatment of Covid-19. In a video, Ramdev had said: “More people have died due to allopathic medicines than due to lack of medical oxygen or shortage of beds.”

He withdrew his comments the next day after receiving a strongly-worded letter from then Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who termed his remarks as “inappropriate”.