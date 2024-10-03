Unlocking Health Through Plant-Based Whole Foods

Plant-Based Whole Foods Workshop in Ahmedabad Promises Health Transformations

Ahmedabad, Oct 3: Many are unaware of the powerful benefits plant-based whole foods offer in reversing lifestyle diseases and boosting overall health.

Lalit Kapoor, Founder and Director of PBW Foundation, USA, highlights how these foods can reshape lives. “The right food has the power to reclaim natural health,” says Kapoor, who has a following of 2.25 lakh across 50+ countries.

An IIT Kanpur graduate and UCLA alumnus, Kapoor has conducted over 500 sessions globally. After overcoming his own health challenges, he now dedicates his work to educating others on the transformative effects of plant-based nutrition. Kapoor’s teachings, grounded in scientific research on Autophagy, Circadian Rhythm, and Immunotherapy, have inspired thousands worldwide.

Kapoor emphasizes the need for urgent changes in diet and lifestyle. “The real issue isn’t sugar or cholesterol – those are just symptoms. Medications often suppress these, without addressing the root cause,” he explained.

Aiming to raise awareness on “How to harness the full potential of plant-based whole foods,” a three-day workshop will be held at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) from October 4-6, 2024. The workshop will run from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm daily, offering practical strategies for health improvement. Topics include understanding diet myths, Blue Zones, genome projects, and causes of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and kidney conditions.

Health professionals, enthusiasts, and chronic patients seeking a transformative approach are encouraged to attend.

Understanding the Science Behind Diet and Disease Prevention

Practical Strategies for Reversing Chronic Conditions

Topics to Be Covered:

Common Diet Myths

Insights from Blue Zones

Genome Project and Epigenetics

Basic Physiology and Diseases

Nutritional Breakdown: Proteins, Calcium, Carbs, Fats, Antioxidants

Understanding Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, and Sugar

The 5 Pillars of Health: Food, Detox, Circadian Rhythm, Activity, Emotional Health

Politics of Food and Healthcare

Causes of Chronic Diseases

Solutions for Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, and More