Sri Lanka Shines On: Organises More Roadshows in India

Sri Lanka Tourism extends its promotion in the Indian market!

To launch the “You’ll Come Back for More!” global campaign in India

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, June 11: The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) and Sri Lanka Convention Bureau are hosting a B2B Roadshow and a Networking evening in Indore, Vadodara, and Surat on the 10th, 12th, and 14th of June 2024, to promote Sri Lanka as a year-round destination for all segments of tourists.

The intention of this event is to attract more visitors from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat by highlighting the country’s diverse tourism offerings to its key markets in India.

Under the leadership of Harin Fernando, the Minister for Tourism, Lands, Sports, and Youth Affairs, the delegation will be led by Krishantha Fernando, General Manager of Sri Lanka Convention Bureau along with over 40 stakeholders from the tourism sector.

The delegation comprises of Destination Management Companies, (Leisure and MICE) leading hotels & resorts, homestays, tour operators and other service providers from Sri Lanka. The industry stakeholders will engage in B2B interactions with their industry peers in each city.

Further, this series of B2B Roadshow will provide an opportunity to highlight the country’s vision, new tagline and the future tourism development plans. Furthermore, this event will provide a platform to the local delegates to interact with Key Influencers, Corporates, MICE Agents, Trade Associations, and others Service Providers.