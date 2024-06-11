Suzlon secures a 103.95 MW order from AMPIN Energy Transition

BILKULONLINE

Pune, July 11: Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of 103.95 MW wind power project for AMPIN Energy Transition Private Limited. Suzlon will install 33 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at the client’s site in the Fatehgarh district in Rajasthan.

This order is for the company’s larger rated 3.15 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “We are extremely happy to partner with AMPIN Energy Transition, one of India’s leading renewable energy transition platforms and Independent Power Producers (IPP). I am glad that AMPIN Energy Transition has reaffirmed their faith in us for this crucial project in Rajasthan. It is a matter of pride for us that Suzlon’s technology, end-to-end solutions, and services perfectly align with our customers’ needs and expectations.”

Vivek Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, India Business, Suzlon Group, said, “Suzlon and AMPIN Energy Transition are committed to the expansion of renewable energy in India. Going forward, we will see the industry add on increasing volumes of hybrid renewable energy projects, which will be the cornerstone of effective energy transition. We are delighted that this order is part of a larger hybrid project from SECI bids and C&I requirements. We stand committed to powering India Inc.’s growth with sustainable energy solutions. Every Suzlon turbine is manufactured in India through a thriving domestic ecosystem, which is a testament to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ contributing to a greener world.”

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Managing Director & CEO, AMPIN Energy Transition, said, “We are at the forefront of India’s renewable energy revolution, steadfastly expanding the reach and impact of sustainable power. Our collaboration with Suzlon, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, is pivotal as it enhances our capacity to deliver on our green energy commitments. Together, we’re not just meeting but also exceeding our customers’ expectations for sustainability and reliability. This partnership is a significant step towards our goal of advancing India’s energy landscape towards a more sustainable and renewable future.”

Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.