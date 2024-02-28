Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Hosts Mega Service Camp in Ahmedabad

The three-day service camp scheduled to take place on March 1 st to March 3 rd , will aim at servicing 2019-2020 Jawa customers in the city

To assist customers, leading original equipment manufacturers will also be present at the camp

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 28: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is set to extend its highly successful Mega Service Camp to Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Following two successful service camps in Kerala and one in Jaipur, the three-day events will take place in Ahmedabad from March 1st to March 3rd, exclusively catering to Jawa motorcycle owners of the 2019 and 2020 models in the region.

The service camp will be held at Riya Bikes, 17/181, Amar Apartment, Jay Mangal Chokdi, Samarpan Tower, 132 Feet Ring Road, N, Naranpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380063.

As part of the camp, owners of 2019-2020 Jawa motorcycles are entitled to a comprehensive vehicle health check-up and a free replacement of select parts. Leading original equipment suppliers, including Motul, Amaron, and Ceat Tyres, will be actively participating to assist customers. In a continued commitment to long-term customer satisfaction, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is offering complimentary extended warranties based on the motorcycles’ health evaluation. Additionally, a designated zone will be set up for owners interested in upgrading their motorcycles to assess the exchange value.

Building on the success of previous service camps, which serviced over 1000 Jawa motorcycles, the brand will be announcing Mega Service Camps across multiple cities in the coming months. This initiative underscores the brand’s commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction and delivering an unparalleled ownership experience.

Owners of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles are encouraged to reserve their slots at the nearest brand dealership. Don’t miss the opportunity to ensure your motorcycle receives top-notch care and experience the commitment to customer satisfaction firsthand.