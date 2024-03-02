Ajay Bhatt inaugurates Indian Coast Guard Jetty at Vadinar, emphasizes infrastructure development

Ahmedabad, Feb 2: Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Tourism, inaugurated the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Jetty at Vadinar, marking a significant stride in enhancing infrastructure for the ICG’s North-West region. Constructed by the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) at a cost of Rs. 74 crores, the jetty is poised to bolster the operational capacity of the ICG in the area.

In his address, the Minister commended the ICG for its steadfast commitment to safeguarding national maritime interests. He highlighted the pivotal role played by the ICG Headquarters in New Delhi, along with its five regional headquarters in Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Port Blair, in executing a range of crucial tasks including maritime security, safety, surveillance in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and providing assistance to mariners and fisherfolk in distress within the Indian Search & Rescue Region (ISRR).

Established on 16 December 2009, the ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar oversees operations in the maritime zones of Gujarat, Daman & Diu. With a coastline spanning 1215 Km, accounting for one-sixth of the nation’s total coastline, the region shares a notional International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) with Pakistan. The Regional Headquarters (North West) maintains a daily deployment of 10/12 ships and 2/3 aircraft for security and surveillance, demonstrating the government’s commitment to providing the ICG with state-of-the-art facilities for advanced surface and air platforms.

Furthermore, the ICG’s focus on developing berthing facilities, including the construction of the Vadinar jetty extension and others at Porbandar, Okha, and Mundra, underscores the government’s dedication to enhancing the operational efficiency of the ICG. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Director General Rakesh Pal, AVSM, PTM, TM, Inspector General AK Harbola, TM, and various dignitaries from the Central and State Governments.