Air India revolutionizes travel experience on Bengaluru-San Francisco route with self check-in, baggage drop services

First & only airline to offer this automated facility for US-bound passengers from India

BILKULONLINE

Gurugram, March 20: Air India, India’s leading global airline, will be offering Self-Service Check-in and Self Baggage Drop facilities for its passengers travelling to San Francisco from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru from today.

The facility is already available for the domestic flights of Air India from the airport and plans are underway to extend this service to Singapore and Male, the two other international destinations Air India operates to from Bengaluru.

The automated initiative will offer a smooth and seamless airport experience to a large number of our tech-savvy guests travelling from Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, to the US Silicon Valley – the tech hub of the world.

Inaugurating the facility, Donald Hunter, Head Global Airport Operations and Ground Handling, Air India, said, “We are focussed on elevating customer experience at every touchpoint. This facility eliminates waiting time for check-in at the counters and offers our passengers a smooth pre-boarding experience. We have plans to extend this facility for our flights at more Indian and global airports.” Senior officials from BIAL, CISF and Air India were present on the occasion.

The automated self check-in and baggage drop facilities will offer Air India passengers a seamless experience from printing boarding passes or baggage tags, and dropping their baggage at designated slots on their own, obviating the need to check in over the counters. This will not only save precious time and ensure a seamless check-in experience for our passengers but also offer them more freedom to enjoy their travel experience. Passengers can now customise their trips by selecting their preferred seats, if available, update frequent flyer details, and enjoy other facilities from the kiosk itself.

Earlier, Air India had introduced an integrated self-baggage drop and self-kiosk check-in service at Terminal 3, Delhi airport for domestic and only Australia-bound international flights.