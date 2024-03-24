Monday, March 25, 2024
Latest:
Bilkul Online
DevelopmentsFeaturedLatest

5.7-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

BILKUL ONLINE

Jakarta , March 24: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Indonesia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The temblor that hit 85 km SE of Ende at 0304 GMT was epicentred at 9.44 degrees south latitude and 122.15 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 49.5 km.

No tsunami alert was issued by the agency as the tremors would not potentially trigger giant waves.

Indonesia, an archipelagic country, is prone to earthquakes for its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic belt of volcanoes and earthquakes.

Details are awaited.

Post Views: 347

You May Also Like

Kho-Kho Federation of India to honour Nasreen Shaikh with a biopic on her

BILKUL ONLINE

Crime committed against Bilkis Bano was a ‘crime against humanity’ perpetrated on basis of religion, SC told

BILKUL ONLINE

40 companies looking to raise nearly Rs 70,000 cr through IPO let their approval lapse in 2023

BILKUL ONLINE