Guj CM inaugurates 6th Smart India Hackathon-2023 organized jointly by GTU-ISRO

As many as 46 teams from 14 states of the country joined the nodal center of Gujarat Technological University in the competition

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 19: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 6th Smart India Hackathon organized by Gujarat Technological University and ISRO at Shivanand Ashram in Ahmedabad. Technical Education Minister Rishikesh Patel was also present on this occasion.

Cm on this occasion reiterated that “the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to build a developed India in immortality. By realizing this vision, the talent, passion and talent of the youth of the country will prove to be very important in building a new India”.

Building a developed India in 2047 requires new ideas, new cleverness and new research to solve the challenges and issues. Platforms like Smart India Hackathon will properly engage the youth of the country to solve real life problems of various sectors, he added.

Talking about the development of science and technology in the country, the Chief Minister said that PM has done the work of taking the country to a new dimension in the field of research and development by adding the word ‘Jai Anusandhan’ with the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan’. . Smart India Hackathon is an important platform for real time problem solving of Government Departments, Industry, Ministries etc.

This event ensures the positive participation of the youth in solving the problems and challenges of the country. It is a gathering of young talents with a problem solving attitude. It is a matter of pride that the problem statement of this competition has been suggested by a prestigious organization like ISRO, which gave the country the accolade of reaching the South Pole of the Moon. Initiatives like the Smart India Hackathon will provide a driving force in building a developed India by channelizing the aspirations of the talented youth of the country, he added.

Speaking further, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that in the country today, a self-reliant India is being created through revolution in every sector like health, infrastructure, digital technology, agriculture, education, defense and new opportunities are being created for the youth of the country. Today, various initiatives like New Education Policy, Atal Innovation Mission, i-Create, i-Hub have been launched to promote research and innovation in the country.

Organizations like i-create have created more than 500 startups. Atal Tinkering Lab provides facilities to realize the ideas of youth. Due to such various developmental decisions and actions, our country has progressed a lot in the innovation index today. Patents have increased sevenfold in the country, while more than one lakh startups have been launched, he added. The Chief Minister expressed the hope that the youth power of the country will contribute significantly in building a developed India through the cooperation of the government.

At the start of this Smart India Hackathon, Technical Education Minister Rishikesh Patel said that in the past, the results of innovative research including technology, medicines, vaccines and other health services used to reach us very late. In other countries of the world, technology came much earlier. Since ancient times, India has given the world many discoveries in the field of science including astronomy, planets, constellations, motion of the moon and sun, but unfortunately we could not use our science, the knowledge of our sages, the knowledge of the Vedas and the science contained in our ancient scriptures as we should have.

Speaking further, the minister said that today in the 21st century, the direction has changed in the field of science and technology. Today we became the first country in the world to reach the South Pole of the Moon. Today, India dominates the world in the field of science and technology. Our youth are making their mark in prestigious institutions of the country, including Silicon Valley. Today we are not dependent on other countries in the field of science and technology. We are finding solutions to our problems ourselves, under the guidance of th ePM.​