Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre marks one-year milestone, showcasing the best of India and the World

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, April 1: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) celebrated its first anniversary with a remarkable record of achievements since opening on March 31st, 2023.

As a pioneering multidisciplinary art and culture destination, the center has welcomed over one million visitors, hosted more than 700 shows across five world-class venues, featured over 670 artists, and presented four landmark visual art exhibits. To commemorate this milestone and express gratitude to its diverse patron community, the Cultural Centre has planned an exclusive anniversary program featuring specially curated live performances and a unique visual art exhibit.

Reflecting on the occasion, Founder & Chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani stated, “We celebrate the first anniversary of our Cultural Centre with deep pride, joy, and gratitude. Over the past year, NMACC has showcased blockbuster Indian theatricals, breathtaking global performances, stunning artworks, and traditional handicrafts from across India to over a million audiences. We are thankful for the love and support of our audience, and the trust and enthusiasm of our artists. This past year has been extraordinary, highlighting the best of India and the world, and our journey has only just begun!”

The Cultural Centre’s grand opening in 2023 was guided by Nita Ambani’s vision of showcasing the best of India and the world. The event featured India’s largest theatrical production, ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation,’ ‘India in Fashion,’ a unique costume art exhibit, and ‘Sangam/Confluence,’ a visual art show inaugurating the Art House.

Since then, the Cultural Centre has continued to delight audiences with iconic international acts and exhibits, including the much-anticipated debuts of Broadway and West End shows in India. As part of its commitment to preserving and promoting India’s cultural legacy, ‘SWADESH by Reliance Foundation,’ the Centre’s unique art and craft exposition, has highlighted nearly 30 diverse art forms from across India.

Looking ahead, the Cultural Centre’s programming promises endless possibilities. Summer at the Centre will feature The Royal Shakespeare Company’s ‘Matilda the Musical,’ showcased for the first time in India at The Grand Theatre (opening on May 16th). Additionally, Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Shri Shobana and her troupe will perform their choreography ‘Celebrating the Supreme by Shobana and Ensemble’ in Mumbai for the first time, blending traditional and contemporary elements in the art form.

With a rich tapestry of achievements, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is poised to continue its transformative journey, redefining how people engage with art and culture.