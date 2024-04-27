Yamaha Expands Music Square Initiative with ‘Symphonies Story’ Store Opening in Ahmedabad

With the launch of ‘Symphonies Story’ Yamaha strikes a chord in Ahmedabad, featuring live demos and music training for Gujarat’s Music Lovers

‘Symphonies Story’ to conduct a lucky draw in the first 30 days, with one lucky winner receiving a free Karaoke system

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, April 27: Yamaha, the renowned automobile and music/audio giant, has inaugurated its first Yamaha musical instrument store, Music Square, named Symphonies Story, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

This launch marks Yamaha’s commitment to providing studio facilities and equipment to emerging musicians in the state. The initiative aims to empower the youth with top-quality music training under the guidance of renowned music trainers from the region.

Akshay Shah, Director Shah Audio Infotech announced the grand launch of ‘Symphonies Story,’ a chain of stores offering a comprehensive range of musical instruments in Gujarat. He stated, “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Yamaha’s Music Square initiative, ensuring exclusive access to all Yamaha products that resonate with musical excellence. Following our launch in Ahmedabad, we plan to expand our stores to other cities across Gujarat.”

Shah emphasized the importance of addressing stress and anxiety in today’s lifestyle, particularly from a young age. He expressed, “It is crucial for children to acquire musical skills early on to alleviate stress. We aim to collaborate with local schools and artists to introduce music education to young children, promoting relaxation and well-being as they grow.”

With the opening of the Symphonies Story store, Yamaha’s Music Square now boasts a total of 24 stores across India, with this being the first in Gujarat and the 25th overall.

Yamaha plans to further expand its presence in Surat, Udaipur, and Rajkot in the near future. A key feature of the Music Square will be the option of live demos of each musical instrument, catering to every music enthusiast.

Rehan Siddiqui , Deputy General Manager at Yamaha, stated, “This development aims to enhance the talent pool of youth in India and provide access to the best quality instruments in the region. We are committed to excellence in technology and quality, and this initiative will offer music students a platform to enhance their skills and access world-class audio training.”

“Yamaha offers a wide range of musical products, including acoustic and digital pianos, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, brass and woodwind instruments, orchestral strings, synthesizers, audio equipment, and music production tools. They also produce a variety of accessories and music education materials. Yamaha offers a range of percussion instruments, including drums, drum kits, percussion accessories, and electronic percussion products. They are known for their high-quality drum sets and electronic drum pads, which are popular among drummers and percussionists worldwide” added Siddiqui.

Ryoji Marugama, Sales Unit Head at Yamaha, commented that “In India, there is an abundance of talent, and Yamaha is committed to promoting and identifying such talent. The company aims to enhance this initiative by strategically focusing on developing infrastructural facilities and projects to efficiently serve the public and nurture the segment in the region”.

Ryutaro Watanabe, Assistant General Manager, reiterated Yamaha’s commitment to offering a wide range of musical instruments requested by music lovers in Gujarat. He said “We continuously strive to blend traditional and modern techniques, ensuring that music reaches a global audience. We have also set up a manufacturing unit of our products at Chennai”.

Gujarat has produced several music heroes including Kalyanji-Anandji, Purshottam Upadhyay, Praful Dave, Avinash Vyas, and Manhar Udhas are some of Gujarat’s music heroes who have made significant contributions to the music industry.

Garba, Bhajan, Dayro, Sugam Sangeet, Gujarati Film Music. Overall, Gujarat’s musical ambience is a reflection of its rich culture and heritage, offering a diverse range of musical experiences that cater to people of all ages and backgrounds. The music scene in Gujarat is characterized by a blend of traditional and modern influences, creating a unique and dynamic atmosphere.

To celebrate the launch, Symphonies Story will conduct a lucky draw in the first 30 days, with one lucky winner receiving a free Karaoke system.

