Samsung Offers Exciting Limited Period Dealon Galaxy S23 FE

Gurugram, Ahmedabad, May 1: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announcedan exciting partnership with Flipkart for its Big Saving Days sale starting May 2. The partnership was announced via a collaborative digital film featuring JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia and Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group. In the film, the two leaders break language barriers by speaking with each other in their preferred language using Live Translate feature of Galaxy AI.

As part of the exciting deals during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale, the premium and powerful Galaxy S23 FE, originallypriced at INR 54999,will be available at an unbeatable price of INR 33999. This incredible deal incorporates a bank cashback of INR 1000, bringing the best of Galaxy AI features at a remarkable price.

Samsung’s commitment to innovation shines through with the latest software update featuring Galaxy AI in the Galaxy S23 FE. With Galaxy AI, users can harness features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Photo Assist, and Chat Assist at their fingertips.

Fostering spontaneous interactions, Live Translate offers voice and text translations during phone calls, making it easier to connect globally.

Circle to Searchinstantly generates intuitive results with a swift gesture, easily extracting information on Google and improving browsing efficiency.

Elevating communication, Chat Assist refines tones and translates messages in 13 languages whilstInterpreter enables live text translations in split-screen views during conversations, breaking language barriers.

Galaxy AI also offers creative features like Browsing Assistthat generates concise outlines of news articles and web pages, saving time and ensuring users stay informed effortlessly.Boosting productivity, there is Note Assistthat helps in organization with AI-generated summaries, templates, and translations foreffectualnotetaking and sharing.Transcript Assist effortlessly transcribes meetings and writes up key takeaways to simplify post-meeting documentation. Tools like Generative Edit unleash creativityallowing for effortless post-shot adjustments whereas Edit Suggestionprovides personalized edits with AI-generated suggestions, ensuring every photo shines with professional-quality enhancements.

With advanced hardware and AI-enhanced software, the Galaxy S23 FE delivers a premium smartphone experience, making everyday tasks easier and more efficient. Galaxy S23 FE comes with features such as 50MP (W) + 12MP (UW) + 8MP (OIS) camera with 3X optical zoom that helps capture bright and stunning pictures. The Nightography feature on Galaxy S23 FE provides clear selfies and portraits in lifelike colours, even in the dark. Galaxy S23 FE also comes with a flagship chipset for ultimate performance and Ray Tracing, a technique of graphics rendering that makes reflections, lights, and shadows in a game mirror the real world.

The offer on Galaxy S23 FE will go live on Flipkart starting May 02 for a limited period.