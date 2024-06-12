CEPT University’s Jigna Desai Chosen for Getty Institute’s Prestigious Scholars Program

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, June 12: CEPT University proudly announces that Prof. Jigna Desai, a distinguished faculty member in the Faculty of Architecture and Head of the Center for Heritage Conservation (CHC) at the CEPT Research & Development Foundation (CRDF), has been selected for the esteemed Getty Conservation Institute’s Guest Scholars Program. This prestigious program supports researchers in advancing knowledge of the arts and humanities, contributing significantly to the understanding and preservation of cultural heritage.

Prof. Jigna Desai’s exceptional record of scholarship and experience has earned her this selection. Her notable contributions include her work on the nomination dossier that led to Ahmedabad’s inscription as a UNESCO World Heritage City in 2017. Prof. Desai is an expert member of the International Scientific Committee for Historic Towns and Villages, under the International Council for Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), and is an active member of the ICOMOS India chapter. She also co-founded JMA Design Co with Mehul Bhatt in 1999, a practice recognized for its award-winning work.

As part of the Getty Scholars Program, Prof. Desai will join a distinguished group of scholars from around the globe. This program offers the unique opportunity to engage with one of the world’s leading art history collections and participate in a global community dedicated to intellectual exchange and exploration. A primary goal of the Scholars Program is to foster a global network that facilitates scholarly exchanges beyond borders.

During her residency at the Getty Institute in Los Angeles from April to June 2025, Prof. Desai will focus on her research project titled “Unintentional Monuments: Addressing Challenges of Conserving Modern Heritage of South Asia.” This project examines the challenges associated with conserving modern heritage structures in South Asia, aiming to develop innovative preservation approaches for this critical aspect of South Asian history.

In her current role at CEPT University, Prof. Desai leads CHC as the Center Head and Principal Researcher, focusing on creating frameworks, tools, and methods to translate theoretical ideas of sustainability and conservation of living historic environments into practical applications. Her work addresses the challenges of co-producing space and the commodification of heritage.

Prof. Jigna Desai’s selection for the Getty Conservation Institute’s Guest Scholars Program underscores her significant contributions to the field of heritage conservation and highlights the impactful work being done at CEPT University.