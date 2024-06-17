Delhi-NCR doctors treat life-threatening brain aneurysm condition with novel technique

New Delhi, June 17: A novel non-invasive technique has saved the life of a 55-year-old patient in Delhi-NCR who was suffering from a life-threatening ruptured brain aneurysm condition, a team of doctors said on Saturday.

The aneurysm had caused a massive brain hemorrhage, leading to severe headaches and episodes of vomiting, in the patient named C. G. Ramesh. Doctors at Fortis Hospital in Greater Noida successfully treated him with a non-invasive technique called ‘Neuro-intervention aneurysm coiling’. “We employed a unique modification of the traditional technique known as Neuro-intervention aneurysm coiling, not widely practiced in many centers in Delhi-NCR,” said Prashant Agarwal, consultant neurosurgeon.

Using an advanced catheter inserted through the blood vessels, the team achieved near-complete occlusion of the aneurysm without any incisions or stitches on the patient’s skull. This minimally invasive endovascular approach not only sealed the weakened area but also significantly reduced the risk of further bleeding, said doctors. “This procedure offers minimal risk and complications, both during and after the operation, leading to swift and effective patient recovery,” Agarwal added. This innovation is particularly beneficial for patients over 50 who may be hesitant about open brain surgery.

While the exact cause of brain aneurysms is unclear, individuals with a history of hypertension and smoking are at higher risk. “Although more common in older individuals, we are seeing cases in patients as young as their early 30s,” said doctors. They said that Ramesh has made a full recovery, resuming daily activities without any recurring symptoms of headache or vomiting.