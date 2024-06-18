GWEC India Appoints Suzlon’s Girish Tanti as New Chair

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, June 18: Global Wind Day is celebrated across the world, GWEC India is delighted to announce Girish Tanti, Vice-Chairman of Suzlon Group, has been appointed as the Chair. The position plays a key role in driving GWEC India’s work with national and state government’s that assist government and industry’s efforts for building the right momentum and establishing policy frameworks that will ensure India delivers on its enormous wind energy and supply chain potential, both onshore and offshore.

Tanti steps up to the position to take a dual role with GWEC, having assumed the position of Vice-Chair with the Global Wind Energy Council earlier this year. As the world’s fourth biggest wind market, with 46 GW of onshore wind and one of the world’s most prominent wind energy manufacturing hubs, Mr. Tanti’s leadership at GWEC and GWEC India shall help further catalyze momentum, driven by the ambitions of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India HE Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi Ji, accelerate dialogue and delivery to ensure the country’s enormous potential is realised.

Girish Tanti, GWEC India Chair, and GWEC Vice-Chair, said: “Ranked fourth in the world, India is one of the most crucial countries for Wind Energy, today. There is unanimous global consensus that India will play an instrumental role in accelerating the tripling of renewables and helping achieve global renewables and energy transition targets not just in installations but also as a key player in the global supply chain. GWEC is the most credible and active global platform to champion Wind Energy across the world. We believe that a lot of foundational and transformative work can be done within the Indian Wind Energy sector as well with all its stakeholders and policymakers. As India Chair of GWEC, I look forward to making GWEC even more impactful in India and also the opportunity to take the Indian Wind Energy sector to the world from a position of strength.”

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, said: “The Global Wind Energy Council has a long, successful history with the Tanti family, and we are delighted to welcome Mr. Girish Tanti to the position of GWEC India’s Chair.

“It is an exciting time for wind energy in India, with the new government, under the leadership of Prime Minister HE Shri Narendra Modi, driving plans to deliver transformative action to realise India’s ambitious energy transition and energy security goals, where wind and renewables play a pivotal role. The country has enormous potential for onshore wind, offshore wind and as a global supply chain hub. We look forward to further strengthening our work with national and state governments, key regional stakeholders and the global wind industry, focused on driving India’s continued wind energy expansion. Girish Tanti, as GWEC India’s Chair, will ensure a clear vision and a focus on action that will stimulate the industry’s work.”