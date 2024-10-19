TRUST Mutual Fund Expands Offerings with Eight Schemes Since Launch

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Oct 19: TRUST Mutual Fund, established under the Indian Trusts Act of 1882, has quickly expanded its portfolio since launching its first scheme in January 2021. Currently, the fund offers eight distinct schemes, each designed with a clear mandate and a commitment to delivering risk-adjusted returns.

Spearheaded by Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited, with liability restricted to ₹1 lakh, TRUST Mutual Fund is managed by Trust AMC Trustee Private Limited and Trust Asset Management Private Limited. The investment philosophy is guided by concepts such as ‘Terminal Value Investing’ and ‘GARV,’ which are expected to evolve based on market dynamics and investment opportunities.

(L to R Aakash Manghani – Fund Manager Equity, TRUST AMC, Sandeep Bagla – Chief Executive Officer, TRUST AMC, Mihir Vora – Chief Investment Officer, TRUST AMC, Ajaykumar Gupta, Chief Business Officer, TRUST AMC)

In an official statement, the Asset Management Company (AMC) emphasized that the information provided in their documentation should not be construed as investment advice. They urged investors to consult their advisors before making any investment decisions, highlighting the importance of personal analysis and interpretation.

The AMC also made clear that they reserve the right to modify the investment strategies and guidelines in accordance with regulations set forth by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

As the financial landscape continues to shift, TRUST Mutual Fund is dedicated to adapting its strategies to meet the evolving needs of investors, while maintaining a transparent approach regarding the potential risks associated with mutual fund investments. Investors are reminded that past performance is not indicative of future results, and they should consider their individual financial situations before proceeding with investments.

For further information, investors are encouraged to consult their investment advisors and review the latest updates directly from TRUST Mutual Fund.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.