Waaree Energies Limited to supply 280 MW of ELITE Series Solar Modules to Mahindra Susten

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, June 20: Waaree Energies Limited, India’s largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report), proudly announces an agreement with Mahindra Susten, a renewable independent power producer (IPP), to supply 280 MW (DC) of advanced solar modules in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The contract involves the provision of Waaree Energies Limited’s ELITE Series, N-Type TopCon 580Wp modules, renowned for their efficiency and performance. The modules will be delivered from December 2024 onwards and are designed to support Mahindra Susten’s ambitious renewable energy projects.

Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Rathi, Director – Sales, Waaree Energies Limited, stated, “Partnering with Mahindra Susten is a source of great pride for our company. We believe that this collaboration represents a step forward in advancing India’s clean energy transition. By supplying 280 MW of our ELITE Series modules, we demonstrate our commitment to India’s sustainable energy mission. At the core of our company’s vision is an advocacy for widespread adoption of eco-friendly energy solutions through strategic partnerships. This partnership is expected to showcase not only our technological capabilities, but also our belief in crafting a greener and more energy-efficient future for all. Together, we shall aspire to redefine the landscape of clean energy solutions, fostering innovation and sustainability for generations to come.”

Deepak Thakur, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Susten, expressed his enthusiasm, “We are pleased to announce our second order this financial year with Waaree Energies Limited. This collaboration represents an important move in our commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ utilising Waaree’s ‘Made-in-India’ products. Both companies are committed to building renewable energy projects. This order further strengthens our partnership and propels Mahindra Susten’s efforts to advance multiple IPP renewable energy projects within its development pipeline, contributing to India’s energy transition.”

Waaree Energies Limited’s ELITE Series modules feature N-Type TopCon technology, providing performance, durability, and a 30-year output performance warranty. We believe that this agreement solidifies Waaree Energies Limited’s reputation for reliability in the solar energy sector and is expected to have an impact on India’s renewable energy landscape, and contribute to advancing the nation towards a greener and more sustainable future.