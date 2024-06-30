Astro Zindagi: Weekly Horoscope

BILKULONLINE

SUNDAY Special

New Delhi, June 30: Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for July 1-7.

Aries

This week, you may feel a little more reflective than usual. You will likely be more in touch with your deeper feelings and the things you normally keep to yourself. It is a good time to self-actualize and to do away with any issues that may be pending. You may be interested in psychology, occult, or financial planning, among other areas of study. Your instincts will be sharper now, so rely on them. But ensure that you do not get carried away with your emotions to the extent of being easily influenced. Take time off work to avoid burnout and get some rest. This week, singles might get drawn to mysterious or intense personalities. This can be fun; however, one should not rush into it and ensure that they have gotten to know the person well. Tip of the week: Rely on your instincts

Taurus

This week, you will be concentrating on your partnership and relations. The stars give you increased sensitivity to other people’s feelings and requirements. There is no better time to start working on your family or business relationships. You may experience a greater urge to establish and maintain order in every aspect of your existence. This energy should be utilised to clear any outstanding issues or misunderstandings. Your diplomatic skills will be innate, making it easier for you to understand other people and come to an agreement with them. But do not forget that you also need to care for yourself while trying to meet other people’s needs. Do not close your options, as someone you would not normally be attracted to might turn you on. Tip of the week: Work on your relationships

Gemini

This week, your mind will be clear; therefore, you’ll be able to devise solutions and efficient ways of managing your day. Nonetheless, try not to be too hard on either you or others. Endeavour for success, and still be generous to yourself in this quest. Unemployed individuals can use this time to edit their resumes and develop their job skills. Maybe try a short course or workshop that gives you extra skills. On the love front, do not ignore the little things. It’s often the tiny things, small acts of thoughtfulness, that could produce a lasting impact throughout this week. Siblings might ask for your help getting organised or solving some practical problems. Tip of the week: Don’t be hard on yourself

Cancer

Your creative side will be the focus this week. This will be the moment when you genuinely express yourself and enjoy. Spend your moments wisely by feeding your creative side, opening a new creative project, or, on the contrary, letting yourself be free and let go of the pressure. Your intuition will be strong, making it easier for you to connect more meaningfully with others through emotional intelligence. Nevertheless, you must be careful not to lose your work-life balance by becoming too self-indulgent or neglecting your duties. Those looking for employment should demonstrate their unique skills and talents this week through their creative side. Tip of the week: Express yourself and enjoy

Leo

This week, your energy will be focused on home, family, and the roots of your feelings. It is also a good time to paint your house, do some repairs, spend time with your family, or work on your emotional aspect of life. Your sixth sense concerning personal issues will be more active, and therefore, you will be able to detect and deal with issues in your domestic life. It is advisable to balance the public and personal life, and you will discover this week that it is stabilising and emotionally fulfilling. If you are currently employed, you might be more interested in making the working environment comfortable or in relations with other employees. Singles should modify their expectations and selectivity in response to the value shift. Tip of the week: Spend time with family

Virgo

This week will give you the desire to communicate and get as much information as possible. It is a great opportunity for writing, speaking, and communicating with other people. You will be inquisitive, and your mind will be clear, which is good for acquiring new skills or engaging in intellectual activities. However, do not overdo it, and be careful not to overload yourself with too much information or give harsh feedback. As you aim for a balance between acquiring knowledge and applying it, you will find this week especially invigorating and fruitful. If you are employed, you may be involved in research or writing projects. Think about going out on dates where you can learn something new. Tip of the week: Acquire new skills

Libra

This week, strive to protect your money and rethink your priorities in life. This is a good time to revise your budget, consider how to generate more income, or contemplate your belongings. You will have keen business insight, especially in money matters, and thus be able to make sound decisions. However, be careful not to overdo it and become a ‘money-oriented’ person who does not consider other aspects of life. Try to achieve harmony between the physical and the spiritual; you will feel this week is quite fulfilling and stabilising. Singles will likely apply their current values and security to their dating practices. There may be preferences for potential partners who are financially secure. Tip of the week: Protect your money

Scorpio

This week, the stars will make you feel self-assertive and the need to change something. It is a good time for introspection, beginning new endeavours, and reintroducing oneself to the community. You will also have an increased sensitivity to personal feelings and emotions, which will help you comprehend your interests and desires. However, do not overdo it and become selfish or overly sensitive to other people’s actions and words. If you want to find this week especially empowering and transformative, try to aim for the balance between the desire to be unique and the need for interpersonal connection. Cupid might be on the prowl this week because singles might find they have a magnetic personality that draws the opposite sex. Tip of the week: Balance your desires

Sagittarius

This week will make you want to isolate yourself from society and focus on the inner self. It is a good time for meditation, contemplation, and communication with the deeper self or the spiritual part of the personality. You will be able to perceive the emotions more clearly and thus analyse multiple layers of emotions and see through the lies. But do not be too isolated or disconnected from the real world and the day-to-day functioning of it. Make sure to find the middle ground between the inner journey and the outer obligations, and you will find this week rather enlightening and soothing. Your heightened awareness can prove useful in interpreting the office environment or in problem-solving. Tip of the week: Focus on your inner self

Capricorn

This week highlights the need to associate with people of similar minds and work for the common good. It is a good time to get together, join new groups or organisations, and contemplate your societal role. It will help to have a clearer vision of the overall picture; thus, it will be easier to set realistic long-term objectives. But do not overdo it, as it is also important not to lose oneself for the group’s unity. If you look for a balance between personal goals and responsibilities in different communities, you will find this week especially motivating and socially fulfilling. If you are currently working, you may have to do more group assignments or assume more responsibility in group activities. Tip of the week: Associate with others

Aquarius

You may feel more active and motivated during the early part of the week. It is suitable for concentrating on work-related objectives. This means you may be the centre of attention at your workplace or community and be expected to present your ideas and abilities. This week is generally rather balanced, with positive moments and certain difficulties. Your creativity and the ability to look at things from a different angle will be your most valuable skills. Do not hesitate to express your creativity, which may help you find new solutions. However, be careful when clashing with authorities or traditionalists who may not want change to happen. Be polite and take your time when expressing your opinions. Tip of the week: Express your creativity

Pisces

The week’s energy is associated with expansion, study, and new horizons. You may experience a desire to expand your horizons and venture into unknown territories. This is a perfect moment to open up to new ideas and to question what you have always taken for granted. Regarding career, this week holds a lot of potential for Pisces. This indicates that you may need a more expansive perspective on your career. Reflect on how your work contributes to the overall picture of your field or society. This perspective may help you find new opportunities or ways of looking at your current job. In matters of love, those in committed relationships may have a longing for joint travel or an interest in similar topics with their partner. Tip of the week: Expand your horizon.

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is the Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his analysis)