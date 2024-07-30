UAE-based philanthropist sends life-saving drug for PAM to Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, July 30: In a boost to Kerala’s efforts in combating the surge in Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) cases, the state has received a crucial batch of the life-saving drug Miltefosine from a UAE based philanthropist. Kerala Health Minister Veena George received the first shipment from Germany on Monday, containing a box of 56 medicines valued at Rs 3.19 lakh.

This procurement was made possible with the assistance of Shamsheer Vayalil, a UAE-based doctor-turned-entrepreneur and Founder of VPS Healthcare. The state government sought Shamsheer’s help following the sixth confirmed case of PAM in the state. In response to a surge in cases of PAM, a rare and highly fatal infection caused by the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, Kerala sought the help of Shamsheer.

So far, three children have succumbed to the disease in the past two months, while two others are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode. A new case was reported on Monday. Recognising the effectiveness of Miltefosine (marketed as Impavido) in treating PAM, the state government has been actively working to procure the drug, which the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began recommending for PAM treatment in 2013. “With cases getting reported from Kerala, we consulted the Central government and identified Miltefosine as a crucial drug.

However, its availability in India is very limited. Thanks to the support of Shamsheer and VPS Healthcare, this essential medicine has been handed over to the state government. I extend my thanks to him and his team for their timely assistance,” said George. To ensure the continued availability of this crucial drug, a second batch of Miltefosine is expected to arrive within the next few days. –