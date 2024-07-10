Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund NFO Collects INR 1370 Crore

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, July 10: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund announced the successful closure of its Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund, which raised Rs 1370* crore from investors nationwide, indicating strong investor appetite to participate in India’s growth story. The NFO, which opened on June 10, 2024, and closed on June 24, 2024, has reopened for fresh subscriptions starting July 3, 2024.

The Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund seeks to provide investors with an opportunity to capitalize on the growth potential of India’s burgeoning manufacturing sector. The fund aims to offer focused exposure to manufacturing companies poised to benefit from the Indian government’s initiatives aimed at bolstering the manufacturing sector for both domestic and global markets.

Suresh Soni, CEO of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, stated, “The strong response to the Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund demonstrates investors’ confidence in India’s growth story.” The fund received subscriptions from around 50,000 investors across India. Investors from 8100 pin codes have joined the Baroda BNP Paribas family with this new fund offering.”

The Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund is poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating investor participation in India’s journey towards becoming a manufacturing powerhouse. With its strategic focus and the expertise of its management team, the fund aims to deliver sustainable growth and returns to its investors over the long term.

For more information on the Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund and how to invest, please visit our website or contact your nearest Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund distributor.

*NFO Collections: 1370.37 as on 28th June 2024, source internal.