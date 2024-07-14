Tanishq Celebrates Milestone: 3,00,342 Ahmedabadi Families Honored at a Glittering Event

A Legacy of Craftsmanship, Trust and Loyalty : Tanishq’s Journey with Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 14: Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, celebrated a remarkable milestone in Ahmedabad, marking 3,00,342 families who have become an integral part of its legacy. Since its establishment in Ahmedabad decades ago, Tanishq has been embraced wholeheartedly, creating cherished memories through life’s celebrations.

A Celebration of Legacy and Loyalty

To express gratitude for the love and support from Ahmedabadi customers, Tanishq hosted a special evening. The event was a tribute to valued customers and the legacy built together. The evening was dedicated to celebrating cherished customers, who led a fashion show, adorned with Tanishq’s finest jewellery pieces. The night was filled with glamour and elegance, showcasing exquisite jewellery symbolizing unique stories and special moments.

A Night of Elegance and Exquisite Jewellery

Tanishq’s product supremacy lies in its unmatched craftsmanship, exclusive designs, and commitment to quality. The event displayed Tanishq’s wedding-exclusive collection, Rivaah, featuring ornate wedding jewellery to add sparkle to special occasions. From timeless Chikankari work to mesmerizing Picchwai work, every piece was handcrafted with intricate details.

Showcasing the Best of Craftsmanship

The Tales of Tradition range showcased Tanishq’s exquisite craftsmanship with Vilandi Jadau designs crafted in Bikaner, Victorian Polki necklaces blending European elegance with Indian artistry, and regal Rajwada Kundan necklaces. The collection celebrated vibrant colors through stunning Meenakari art and mesmerizing inlay work featuring Chalcedony centerpieces.

The event also highlighted Tanishq’s Best of Diamonds under three distinct ranges. Ethereal Wonders dazzled with rare stones like aquamarine, tanzanite, pastel tourmalines, and rare citrines. The classic high jewellery line showcased statement pieces with emeralds and sapphires. The Hearts and Arrows line offered perfectly cut diamond solitaires, ensuring unmatched brilliance for special moments.

Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, expressed his heartfelt gratitude: “As we celebrate this remarkable milestone of 3,00,342 Ahmedabadi families who have embraced us, we are filled with gratitude and humility. We are honored to have been a part of your cherished moments, to have adorned your brides, and to have celebrated your milestones. Your trust and loyalty have been the bedrock of our journey. We are committed to continuing this legacy of trust, craftsmanship, and exquisite jewellery that tells your stories. Thank you, Ahmedabad, for making us a part of your family.”

As we know, Tanishq is India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. With over 400 exclusive boutiques in more than 240 cities, Tanishq continues to understand and cater to the aspirations and desires of Indian women, offering the purest jewellery through its equipped stores.