Indulge in Flavor: The Ultimate Chicken Biryani Recipe for a Perfect Feast
BILKULONLINE
SUNDAY Special
Here is a popular Indian recipe to get you started, Enjoy and relish ! Happy Sunday
Chicken Biryani
Ingredients:
Chicken: 500g (cut into pieces)
Basmati rice: 2 cups
Onions: 2 large (sliced)
Tomatoes: 2 (chopped)
Yogurt: 1 cup
Ginger-garlic paste: 2 tbsp
Green chilies: 4 (slit)
Biryani masala: 2 tbsp
Turmeric powder: 1 tsp
Red chili powder: 1 tsp
Garam masala: 1 tsp
Fresh coriander and mint leaves: a handful (chopped)
Saffron strands: a few (soaked in 2 tbsp milk)
Ghee: 2 tbsp
Oil: 2 tbsp
Whole spices (bay leaf, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon)
Salt to taste
Instructions:
Wash and soak the rice for 30 minutes.
Heat oil and ghee in a large pot. Add whole spices and sauté until fragrant.
Add sliced onions and cook until golden brown.
Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies; sauté for a few minutes.
Add chopped tomatoes, turmeric, red chili powder, and salt. Cook until tomatoes are soft.
Add chicken pieces and cook until they turn white.
Add yogurt and biryani masala; cook until chicken is tender.
In another pot, boil water with salt and cook the rice until 70% done. Drain the water.
Layer the chicken with rice, sprinkle garam masala, saffron milk, coriander, and mint leaves.
Cover and cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes.
Serve hot with raita.