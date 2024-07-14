Indulge in Flavor: The Ultimate Chicken Biryani Recipe for a Perfect Feast

BILKULONLINE

SUNDAY Special

Here is a popular Indian recipe to get you started, Enjoy and relish ! Happy Sunday

Chicken Biryani

Ingredients:

Chicken: 500g (cut into pieces)

Basmati rice: 2 cups

Onions: 2 large (sliced)

Tomatoes: 2 (chopped)

Yogurt: 1 cup

Ginger-garlic paste: 2 tbsp

Green chilies: 4 (slit)

Biryani masala: 2 tbsp

Turmeric powder: 1 tsp

Red chili powder: 1 tsp

Garam masala: 1 tsp

Fresh coriander and mint leaves: a handful (chopped)

Saffron strands: a few (soaked in 2 tbsp milk)

Ghee: 2 tbsp

Oil: 2 tbsp

Whole spices (bay leaf, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon)

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Wash and soak the rice for 30 minutes.

Heat oil and ghee in a large pot. Add whole spices and sauté until fragrant.

Add sliced onions and cook until golden brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies; sauté for a few minutes.

Add chopped tomatoes, turmeric, red chili powder, and salt. Cook until tomatoes are soft.

Add chicken pieces and cook until they turn white.

Add yogurt and biryani masala; cook until chicken is tender.

In another pot, boil water with salt and cook the rice until 70% done. Drain the water.

Layer the chicken with rice, sprinkle garam masala, saffron milk, coriander, and mint leaves.

Cover and cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes.

Serve hot with raita.