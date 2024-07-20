AB Plus Specialty Hospital Introduces India’s First Health Lounge at Ahmedabad Airport

The lounge features advanced AI-driven health services such as Automated Eye Scans, Body Composition Analysis, and Cardiovascular Screening, allowing travelers to undergo quick, comprehensive health checks in a convenient, non-invasive manner

Ahmedabad, July 20: Asian Bariatric Plus Specialty Hospital (AB Plus), a renowned multi-specialty family boutique hospital, has announced the launch of the AB Plus Health Lounge at Ahmedabad Airport, marking the first of its kind in India.

Recognising the challenges posed by busy lifestyles that often prevent individuals from prioritising their health, AB Plus Specialty Hospital, which is celebrating two years of success, has introduced the AB Plus Health Lounge to provide a comprehensive and non-invasive full-body health scan in just 10 minutes. This innovative lounge aims to help fliers make productive use of their waiting time by offering predictive and preventative medicine. Over the span of two months, the lounge has successfully tested 1200 patients.

The AB Plus Health Lounge offers advanced health services utilizing AI-incorporated technology, such as Automated Eye Scans to detect early and late onset changes in chronic illnesses like diabetes, cataracts, and hypertension. Additionally, fliers can undergo Body Composition Analysis, which assesses fat, muscle, and water content and provides a segmental muscle analysis report.

Dr. Mahendra Narwaria, a Bariatric, GI & Robotic Surgeon at AB Plus Hospital with over 25 years of experience, stated, “We are committed to providing innovative healthcare solutions that fit seamlessly into our patients’ lives. The AB Plus Health Lounge allows travelers to prioritize their health, enabling early detection of potential issues with our quick, non-invasive tests. The procedures are comprehensive but are 100% non-invasive and can be completed in just 10 minutes, offering highly convenient solutions to fliers.”

In addition to eye scans and body composition analysis, the lounge offers Cardiovascular Screening for early detection of potential heart-related issues and Face Skin Analysis to help make informed skincare and anti-aging decisions. Other services include Foot Pressure Analysis to evaluate body posture and pressure points that could lead to spinal and joint pain, and Hair & Scalp Analysis to assess hair loss status, hair density, and scalp condition, addressing common health concerns like body weight loss.

“With the launch of AB Plus Health Lounge, we continue to uphold our patient-first commitment by making essential health screenings easily accessible,” added Dr. Narwaria.

AB Plus Specialty Hospital stands out as a multi-specialty family boutique hospital equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies, a top-tier team of doctors and consultants, and compassionate and well-trained staff.