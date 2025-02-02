Indian Coast Guard Marks 49th Raising Day with Celebrations in Gandhinagar

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Feb 2: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) celebrated its 49th Raising Day on 01 February 2025 with a Ceremonial Reception at Udyog Bhavan, Gandhinagar.

The event was graced by Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, as the Chief Guest. Senior officers from the Armed Forces, Police, and Central/State Government were also in attendance. Inspector General T Sashi Kumar, TM, Commander Coast Guard Region (North West), and Archana Sashi Kumar, Regional President Tatrakshika (NW), hosted the occasion on behalf of the ICG fraternity.

Established in 1978 with just seven ships, the Indian Coast Guard has since expanded into a formidable force. Today, it boasts a fleet of over 165 ships/ACVs and 76 aircraft, ensuring the safety and security of India’s vast Maritime Zones. The ICG’s key responsibilities include coastal security, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, pollution response, and the protection of offshore installations.

To enhance security along the sensitive maritime boundary of Gujarat, Daman, and Diu, the ICG established its Regional Headquarters (North West) at Gandhinagar on 16 December 2009. Since then, the ICG (NW) has maintained round-the-clock vigilance through its District Headquarters No. 1 (Porbandar) and District Headquarters No. 15 (Okha).

The region’s frontline units, stationed at Jakhau, Mundra, Vadinar, Okha, Porbandar, Veraval, and Pipavav, conduct daily maritime surveillance with an average deployment of 15-18 ships and 2-3 aircraft. These efforts ensure rapid response to emergencies, including search and rescue missions.

On this occasion, the Governor of Gujarat extended his greetings to the ICG and commended the Coast Guard (North West) for its exemplary service. He particularly lauded their success in seizing 320 kg of drugs worth ₹958 crores across three narcotics operations, rescuing 70 lives at sea, and evacuating 111 individuals during Cyclone ‘ASNA’ (27-29 August 2024).