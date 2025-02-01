Dhyan Sompura’s ‘Fragments of Infinity’ Exhibition Explores Nature, Emotion, and Connection

A Deep Connection with Nature: Dhyan Sompura’s Journey Through Art and Poetry

Sustainability at the Core: Dhyan’s Commitment to Protecting the Planet Through Art

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Feb 1: The Urmila Kailash Black Box opened its doors today to Fragments of Infinity, a thought-provoking solo exhibition by artist Dhyan Sompura. Curated by Aasai and inaugurated by Manan Relia, Director of Archer Art Gallery, the exhibition is an immersive exploration of the intersection between nature and human emotion through mixed-media artworks. Running until February 6, the show invites visitors to experience the infinite rhythms of creation, transformation, and renewal through Dhyan’s innovative use of organic materials.

“Fragments of Infinity explores the boundless cycles of connection and disconnection, much like the organic processes in nature and the ever-shifting landscapes of human emotion,” shared Dhyan Sompura. “Each piece serves as an invitation to pause, feel deeply, and remember our shared responsibility towards the planet.”

Dhyan’s connection to nature runs deep, as he hails from Thangadh, with his parents, Dushyant and Janki Sompura, having nurtured his love for the environment. His passion for nature began in his school days and is reflected through his paintings, which utilize natural materials such as sand, charcoal, oils, and water colors. His dedication to sustainability is clear as he chooses to work exclusively with organic elements, including found objects like twigs, feathers, and stones. “I make my work to inspire and influence people to choose nature before this plastic world,” Dhyan emphasized. “After all, it’s the planet that has kept us alive this long, and we must take action to protect it.”

Dhyan holds a BBA in International Business from MIT WPU, balances his artistic expression with a sharp business mind. All the paintings in the exhibition are available for sale, offering art enthusiasts the chance to acquire a piece of Dhyan’s vision.

Dhyan’s journey as a creator is not limited to painting. He has penned over 280 poems, with his works capturing various phases and emotions in life. His love for nature is reflected not only in his art but also in his poetry. His self-published books—Frozen Wild (2021), Those Tiny Little Moments (2023), Immortal Waves (2023), and now Lovers Are Blind (2025)—collectively showcase his poetic reflections on the world around him.

Manan Relia, the Chief Guest at the inauguration, lauded Dhyan’s artistic vision, stating, “Dhyan’s work bridges the realms of material and metaphysical, allowing nature itself to speak through his art. His commitment to sustainability is not just admirable but necessary in today’s world.”

Adding to the praise, Shalu Juneja, Dhyan’s mentor at Unolona Academy, remarked, “Dhyan’s work is an attempt to showcase the boundless nature of artistic expression. With every piece, he bridges the gap between the tangible and the abstract, drawing from nature to create art that is both evocative and immersive. He’s learnt plenty from us in a short period at Unolona Academy, and I am certain he will carry this forward a long way.”

Harsimran Juneja of Aasai, the curatorial team behind the exhibition, described the show as “an exploration of movement, memory, and emotion—an invitation to witness the rhythms of nature and the fleeting, yet eternal, moments of human connection through Dhyan’s interplay of materials and form. This marks the beginning of a long-lasting journey for him.”

The exhibition, running from February 1 to 6, is open to the public daily from 4 PM to 8 PM, with special guests from the art and design community in attendance. Through Fragments of Infinity, Dhyan Sompura not only redefines the artistic landscape but also challenges viewers to reimagine their own relationship with nature in an era of rapid urbanization and environmental uncertainty.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

