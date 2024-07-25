NCC Gujarat Organizes ‘Know Your Army’ in Honor of Kargil War Heroes

A Tribute to the Bravehearts Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice

Ahmedabad, July 25: The NCC Directorate Gujarat is paying tribute to the brave soldiers of the Kargil War with a two-day event at the NCC Group Headquarters in Law Garden, Ahmedabad, on July 25 and 26, 2024. The program aims to raise awareness among NCC cadets in Gujarat about the heroic sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil conflict, instilling the glorious spirit of the Indian Army.

The event features displays of Indian Army weapons and equipment, alongside a series of patriotic programs symbolizing the nation’s eternal gratitude. Officials will educate the cadets about the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation’s future. Over 2,000 cadets are expected to benefit from this initiative.

This event underscores the valor of the Indian Army, which secured a decisive victory in the Kargil War in July 1999. The program will conclude on July 26, 2024, with a patriotic ceremony marking the silver jubilee of this historic victory.

NCC:

The National Cadet Corps (N.C.C.) is a dynamic organization that brings together young boys and girls from across the country, playing a crucial role in instilling values of character, patriotism, unity, and selfless service among the youth. Through its diverse programs and activities, the N.C.C. shapes young people into disciplined, responsible, confident, and patriotic citizens.

The N.C.C. offers a platform for self-development, channelling the energy of young people towards nation-building. Cadets undergo internal training, including drills (with and without arms) and weapon training with .303 DP Rifles, SLRs, and LMGs. They also participate in external training activities such as sports, games, and various camps, including Annual Training Camps, Sthal Sainik Camps, Army Attachment Camps, National Integration Camps, Republic Day Camps, and adventure camps that involve hiking, trekking, rope climbing, river crossing, rock climbing, and horse riding. Many N.C.C. cadets go on to join the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The primary objective of the N.C.C. is to inspire national service by encouraging students to join the Indian Army and serve the nation.