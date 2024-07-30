JioGames Expands Gaming Horizon with Google GameSnacks Integration on its platforms

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 30: JioGames, India’s leading gaming platform, expands its gaming horizon with the integration of Google’s GameSnacks portfolio into its JioGames app and Jio Set-Top Boxes. JioGames users can enjoy an initial rollout of eight popular HTML5 games, including Daily Sudoku, Om Nom Run, and Traffic Tom, with new games added weekly on JioGames’s android app and soon to be launched on Jio Set-Top boxes.

GameSnacks games will be available for free to all JioGames users with easy access to the games from the JioGames app homepage on android phones. Gamesnacks games will also be available to play on JioGames mini-apps on MyJio & JioTV as well.

Google’s GameSnacks offers lightweight, quick-loading HTML5 games which are compatible with low memory devices and varying network conditions. This collaboration aims to enrich the gaming experience for millions of users in India, providing seamless access to a wide variety of casual games without the need for installation.

GameSnacks offers over 100 games across various genres for players globally. This integration underscores JioGames’ commitment to being India’s premier gaming hub, delivering diverse and enjoyable gaming experiences.