Amitabh Bachchan’s Cameo Adds Star Power to ‘Fakt Purusho Maate,’ Premiering August 23

Ahmedabad, July 30: The much-awaited trailer for Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah’s latest production, ‘Fakt Purusho Maate,’ was launched in Ahmedabad on Monday. It has been generating a wave of excitement on social media. This sequel to the 2022 blockbuster ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’ promises another engaging tale, this time centered on a patriarch who returns from the afterlife to interfere with his grandson’s wedding.

The trailer, released on July 29, has captivated audiences with its intriguing premise and a surprising cameo by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara, and Darshan Jariwala, which has further fueled fan anticipation.

‘Fakt Purusho Maate’ is the third collaboration between Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, following the success of their previous film ‘Tron Ekka’ (2023). Written and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi, this comedy of errors aims to tackle generational patriarchy and endorse gender equality through a light-hearted narrative.

Anand Pandit expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Like ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate,’ the sequel also addresses pertinent issues in a light-hearted manner and takes on generational patriarchy to endorse gender equality and the right to love beyond social restrictions. We are elated with the way the fans have received the trailer. It is so heartening to see the level to which they are emotionally invested in this franchise, and we hope to live up to their expectations when the film releases in theatres on August 23.”

Vaishal Shah added, “It has been an absolute joy to follow up on a sequel of ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’ which was about the unarticulated feelings of women with a comedy, but this film is a family entertainer like the original. This film is going to be the biggest ever fun-filled family entertainer of this year. At the same time, as a message, this film will bring the reunion of every family in theatres.”

Cast & Credits:

Cast: Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara, Darshan Jariwala, Aarti Patel, and Amitabh Bachchan

Written & Directed by: Jay Bodas & Parth Trivedi

Produced by: Anand Pandit & Vaishal Shah

Music: Kedar & Bhargav

‘Fakt Purusho Maate’ is set to be a significant release in the Gujarati film industry, combining humor with social commentary. The film hits theatres on August 23.