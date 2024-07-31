Aarihant Ayurvedic Medical College & Research Institute hosts Medical Check-up Camp in Dhamasana Village

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, July 31: Aarihant Ayurvedic Medical College and Research Institute, part of Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, recently organized a Medical and Dental Check-up camp at Anudanit Nivaasi School in Dhamasana village, Kalol Taluka, Gandhinagar district. The camp provided comprehensive health screenings and dental check-ups to around 80 students.

Led by D r. Ruchita Warole and supported by Dr. Binal Gondalia (MD, Ayurveda), Dr. Hardik Parmar (MS, Ayurveda), and Dr. Tejal Ganvit (MD, Ayurveda), the initiative aimed not only to conduct thorough health examinations but also to raise awareness about health and hygiene among the students.

The students were examined for various health issues, and Ayurvedic medications were provided for common ailments such as worms, cough, and fever.

Aarihant Ayurvedic Medical College and Research Institute remains dedicated to serving the community through such initiatives, demonstrating a strong commitment to health and wellness.