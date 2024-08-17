Citroën India Launches Basalt: India’s First Mainstream SUV Coupé Now Available in Ahmedabad!

Introducing the Basalt: Citroën’s New SUV Coupé Redefines Elegance and Comfort in India

Ahmedabad, Aug 17: Citroën India has launched the Basalt, the country’s inaugural mainstream SUV Coupé that combines SUV ruggedness with coupé elegance. This new model, available from the first week of September 2024, offers a bold design, advanced features, and spacious refinement.

Priced from INR 7,99,000 to INR 13,62,000, the Basalt comes in various variants, with a dual-tone option available for an additional INR 21,000. Key features include a distinctive Piano Black grille, LED Vision Projector headlamps, and a class-leading cabin with Citroën’s Advanced Comfort® suspension and Smart Tilt Cushion.

Shailesh Hazela, CEO of Stellantis India, highlighted the Basalt’s innovative design and strong initial bookings, while Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroën India, praised its blend of style, comfort, and practicality.

The Basalt boasts advanced technology like the 26 cm Citroën Connect Infotainment system, and robust safety features including six airbags and Electronic Stability Program (ESP). Citroën’s service network will expand to 100 centers by year-end, with plans to reach 150 by 2025, ensuring extensive support for Basalt owners.

Interested customers can test-drive the Basalt at La Maison Citroën showrooms or book online at www.Citroën.in.

Citroën Basalt: The New Standard in SUV Coupés for India

Launch Date: Deliveries start in the first week of September 2024.

Pricing: Ranges from INR 7,99,000 to INR 13,62,000; dual-tone option available for INR 21,000 extra.

Design: Combines SUV ruggedness with coupé elegance; features bold design elements and advanced LED lighting.

Comfort: Equipped with Advanced Comfort® suspension, Smart Tilt Cushion, and class-leading cabin space.

Technology: Includes 26 cm Citroën Connect Infotainment system, Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and MyCitroën Connect 2.0.

Safety: Standard features include six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Hill Hold Control.

Service Network: Expansion to 100 service centers by year-end, with plans to reach 150 by 2025.

Test Drive: Available at La Maison Citroën showrooms or online at www.Citroën.in.

On the occasion of the car launch which also coincides with Shailesh’s son Neev an extra offer of free accessories worth Rs 5,000 has been announced for individual buyers for two days.