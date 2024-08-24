Vdeal System Limited Launches IPO to Raise Rs 18.08 Crore, Set for NSE Emerge Listing

Post IPO, Company Aims to Fund Working Capital and Repay Loans, Enhancing Market Reach and Innovation

Vdeal System Limited IPO Report

IPO Opening Date: August 27, 2024

Issue Size: 16,14,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each

Total Issue Size: Rs 18.08 Crore

Issue Price: Rs 112 Per Equity Share

Lot Size: 1,200 Equity Shares

Ahmedabad, Aug 24: Vdeal System Limited, a prominent manufacturer of electrical control and automation panels, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 27, 2024. The company aims to raise Rs 18.08 Crore, with shares being listed on the NSE Emerge Platform.

Equity Share Allocation:

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Not less than 7,65,600 Equity Shares

Retail Individual Investors (RII): Not less than 7,66,800 Equity Shares

Market Maker: Not less than 81,600 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will primarily fund working capital requirements, prepayment and repayment of certain secured and unsecured loans, and general corporate purposes. The IPO will close on August 29, 2024.

Lead Manager to the Issue: Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited

Registrar to the Issue: Cameo Corporate Services Limited

Dhiraj Kochar, Chairman & Managing Director, and Tapaswini Panda, Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer of Vdeal System Limited, commented, “This milestone signifies a key accomplishment for Vdeal, showcasing our progress and advancements in electrical control panel and automation solutions since our inception. Our journey has been driven by a commitment to quality and innovation, offering smart electrical control panels. Our integration of IoT, AI, and ML into these solutions ensures real-time data analysis and automated preventive actions. Our strategic partnerships with global electrical players and strong in-house capabilities in product design and system integration have solidified our market position. The IPO will enable us to expand operations, enhance market reach, and invest in future growth opportunities, all while maintaining our focus on quality, reliability, and compliance. This IPO represents not just a milestone but a stepping stone towards a prosperous and innovative future.”

Sanjay Bhalotia, Founder & Chairman, and Shruti Bhalotia, Director of Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited, stated, “The upcoming IPO of Vdeal is a significant milestone in its journey from humble beginnings to becoming a key player in the electrical and automation solutions industry. Their growth is strengthened by strategic partnerships with global players and a strong focus on innovations. With a diverse product range and a strong commitment to delivering high-quality solutions, they have established a competitive edge in the rapidly expanding electrical and automation sector. The IPO funding positions the company to capitalize on the industry’s growth, driven by increasing demand for smart and efficient solutions.”

Vdeal System Limited specializes in comprehensive electrical control panel and automation solutions. The company designs, develops, and manufactures smart electrical control panels, including low and medium voltage panels, VFD panels, MV soft starters, EMS, and PLC panels, adhering to high international IEC61439 standards. They also offer air-insulated and sandwich busducts. With strong in-house capabilities in product design, system integration, and servicing, Vdeal System Limited caters to a diverse range of industries through a B2B model. The company has forged strategic partnerships with global electrical players, providing a competitive edge in the market. Embracing technological innovation, Vdeal System Limited integrates IoT, AI, and ML into its offerings, enabling real-time data analysis and automated preventive actions through a Cloud-based SaaS model. The company undertakes turnkey projects involving the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of electrical infrastructure up to 33 KV.

In FY24, the company reported a revenue of Rs 2,622.48 Lakhs, EBITDA of Rs 536.03 Lakhs, and PAT of Rs 311.38 Lakhs.