Surat Municipal Corporation Dispatches Rescue Team to Assist in Vadodara Flood Crisis Vadodara

Surat, Aug 28: In response to the escalating flood situation in Vadodara due to the rising water levels of the Vishwamitri River, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall across the state, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has deployed a specialized rescue team to assist in relief efforts.

The team, comprising of 23 members, has been dispatched to Vadodara to help manage the flood crisis. The team includes key personnel such as the Chief Fire Officer, a Fire Officer, a Station Officer, 7 Marshal Leaders, 5 Drivers, and 10 Marshals. This highly skilled unit is equipped to handle a wide range of emergency scenarios, particularly those necessitating swift water rescues.

In addition to the manpower, the team has been equipped with essential firefighting and rescue gear. This includes a Fire Boat, a Rubber Boat, an Emergency Rescue Vehicle, a Tata Mobile, a Scorpio, and a variety of rescue tools such as a Rescue Kit, Ring Buoys, Life Jackets, a Combination Tool Kit, Snake Guns, and Ropes. These resources are critical for conducting efficient rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

The Surat Municipal Corporation has also prepared to send additional teams and supplies, including food packets and water bottles, to support ongoing relief efforts as needed.

The deployment of the SMC team underscores the collaborative efforts between municipal bodies in Gujarat to ensure the safety and well-being of residents affected by natural disasters. The team is expected to play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of the floods and providing much-needed assistance to those in need.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to respond with further aid as conditions evolve.