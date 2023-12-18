Vikram Solar signs 152 MW module supply contract with NTPC

Crystalline Bifacial Solar PV Modules will be used for this project

This order will take Vikram Solar’s NTPC cumulative portfolio to 947 MW

The contract was signed on 12th December 2023

BILKULONLINE

Kolkata, Dec 18:Vikram Solar, one of India’s leading module manufacturers has announced that the signing of a ground breaking order win with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to supply 152 MW of high-efficiency Crystalline Bifacial Solar PV Modules at Nokh Rajasthan.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing India’s solar mission. The contract, signed falls under the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) and underscores Vikram Solar’s unwavering commitment to sustainable energy initiatives. The modules will power NTPC’s ambitious ground-mounted solar project at Nokh Solar Park in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Addressing this recent win, Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Vikram Solar, expressed his privilege in collaborating with NTPC on this prestigious project. He stated, “The recent order further accentuates the enduring partnership between Vikram Solar and NTPC. Over the years, Vikram Solar has successfully commissioned multiple solar projects for NTPC. This ongoing collaboration emphasizes the trust NTPC places in Vikram Solar’s expertise and commitment to excellence. We reiterate our commitment towards innovation, performance, and customer-centricity. From the 300 MW project in Nokhra to pioneering endeavors like the first floating solar project and airport installations across the country, Vikram Solar continues to drive innovation and contribute significantly to the Indian solar revolution. As India advances towards its green energy goals, we remain optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead. The company is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of renewable energy in the country and contributing to India’s position as a global leader in sustainable practices.”

Vikram Solar will be responsible for manufacturing and supply high efficiency MonoPERC modules to NTPC’s solar park at Nokh. The company extends its thanks to NTPC management for selecting them as a partner for this informative initiative.