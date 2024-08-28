Indian Coast Guard Executes Daring Nighttime Rescue, Saving 13 Crew Members Stranded Off Gujarat Coast

ICG Brings Stranded Fishing Boat ‘Padmawati’ Safely to Shore Amidst Hostile Weather Conditions

Indian Coast Guard Rescues 13 Crew Members from Stranded Fishing Boat Near Dwaraka

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 28: On 27 August 2024, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 13 crew members from the fishing boat ‘Padmawati,’ which was stranded at sea due to a machinery breakdown caused by rough weather and turbulent sea conditions off the Gujarat coast. The vessel, located approximately 15 kilometers from Dwaraka, sent an SOS message, prompting immediate action from the ICG.

As the ‘First Responder at Sea,’ the ICG swiftly deployed an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to assess the situation while diverting ICG ship Abheek for rescue operations. Despite adverse weather conditions and very rough seas, the rescue operation was carried out with precision during the night.

The distressed boat was safely taken under tow by ICG ship Abheek and brought to Okha early on 28 August 2024, ensuring the safety of all 13 crew members onboard. The successful rescue mission is yet another testament to the ICG’s unwavering commitment to its motto, वयम् रक्षामः, meaning ‘We Protect.’