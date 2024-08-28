TVS Motor Unveils All-New Jupiter 110 with Advanced Features and Enhanced Mileage

Powered by a 113.3 cc engine, the new TVS Jupiter 110 offers 10% more mileage with iGO Assist technology.

Features include Bluetooth-enabled digital cluster, Infinity Lamps, and a forward-shifted center of gravity for improved stability.

Ahmedabad, Aug 28: TVS Motor Company, a global leader in the two and three-wheeler segment, has launched the all-new TVS Jupiter 110. The latest iteration of the popular scooter is equipped with a next-generation engine and a range of first-in-segment features, embodying the essence of “Zyada” – delivering more style, mileage, performance, comfort, convenience, safety, and technology.

TVS Jupiter, with a strong legacy of serving 6.5 million customers, has been a reliable companion in the two-wheeler market. Speaking at the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President — Head Commuter Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company, highlighted the significance of the TVS Jupiter 110 in the company’s portfolio. “Over the last decade, TVS Jupiter 110 has been the anchor of our scooter portfolio. It has earned the trust of millions, becoming one of the biggest automotive brands from India. The reimagined ALL NEW TVS JUPITER, with its enhanced features and superior performance, will continue to delight our customers,” he said.

Benoy Antony, Associate Vice President- Marketing was in Ahmedabad on Wednesday for the launch of the new TVS Jupiter 110 and interacted with the media.

Enhanced Performance

The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine that delivers 5.9 kW at 6,500 rpm and a torque of 9.8 Nm at 5,000 rpm (with iGO Assist) and 9.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm (without Assist). The scooter features innovative iGO Assist technology, which contributes to a 10% increase in mileage compared to its predecessor. It also includes an intelligent ignition system with auto Start-Stop functionality and an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) that enhances performance, particularly during overtaking and climbing.

Exemplary Features

The new TVS Jupiter 110 sets new benchmarks in style, practicality, safety, and technology:

Style and Performance: The scooter features Infinity Lamps and the new Jupiter 110 engine with iGO Assist for improved mileage and pick-up.

Comfort and Convenience: It offers a front fuel fill, a long seat, more leg space, and Body Balance Technology.

Safety Innovations: Equipped with Double Helmet Storage, Metal Maxx Body, Follow Me Headlamps, Turn Signal Lamp Reset, and Emergency Brake Warning.

Advanced Technology: A fully digital Bluetooth-enabled cluster with Call and SMS notifications, Navigation with Voice Assist, Find My Vehicle, and more.

Versatile Design: Available in six elegant colours: Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss.

The TVS Jupiter 110 is designed with a focus on rider ergonomics, featuring a well-positioned handlebar, spacious floorboard, and accessible seat height, catering to riders of all sizes and genders. The scooter also boasts a stylish Piano Black finish and Signature Infinity lights.

Safety and Stability

The TVS Jupiter 110 is built with safety as a priority, featuring a metal fuel tank, front fender, and side panels, along with a dual helmet space, emergency brake warning, and turn signal lamp reset. The vehicle’s design includes Body Balance Technology 2.0, which ensures superior stability with a forward and lower centre of gravity, aided by large 12” wheels and an optimal wheelbase.

Pricing and Availability

Starting at Rs. 76,200 (ex-showroom, Gujarat), the all-new TVS Jupiter 110 is available in four variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC, and Disc SXC – at all TVS Motor Company dealerships.

TVS Motor Company is a globally recognized two and three-wheeler manufacturer, known for its commitment to sustainable mobility and innovation. With a century-long legacy of trust and quality, TVS Motor continues to lead in customer satisfaction and product excellence, serving over 80 countries worldwide.