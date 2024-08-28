Thursday, August 29, 2024
Latest:
Bilkul Online
BusinessGeneral

Zydus Gets USFDA Nod for Amantadine ER Capsules, 68.5 mg Final, 137 mg Tentative Approval

BILKUL ONLINE

Eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for Amantadine extended-release capsules, 68.5 mg

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 28: Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/ affiliates, hereafter referred to as “Zydus”) has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Amantadine extended-release capsules, 68.5 mg, and tentative approval for 137 mg (USRLD: Gocovri® (amantadine) extended-release capsules, 68.5 mg and 137 mg).

Amantadine extended-release capsules are indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in  patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic  medications. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ – II, India.

This approval makes Zydus eligible for 180 days of exclusivity for Amantadine extended-release capsules, 68.5 mg.

The group now has 400 approvals and has so far filed over 465* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

(*as of 30th June 2024)

Post Views: 182

You May Also Like

Bumper Diwali spending of Rs 2.5 lakh crore expected

BILKUL ONLINE

Small, midcap indices slip below crucial levels under severe selling pressure

BILKUL ONLINE

Indian economy presents picture of resilience, robust financial system boosting growth: RBI document

BILKUL ONLINE